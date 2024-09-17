Joiner living his dream

"Just for my dad; I just know he was up there smiling," he said. "He would be in the barbershop this week talking so much mess, stuff like that."

But Joiner knows precisely what his father would be doing this week: bragging on his son.

Bradyn Joiner's father didn't get to see his first action in an Auburn uniform this fall. In April, the offensive lineman lost his dad, Rashard Welch, suddenly at the age of 47.

Not that the Auburn HS product's time to see the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium was a given. Joiner arrived on campus last year 50 pounds heavier, never seeing any action as he took a redshirt season. The notion that he would never play hit Joiner hard, and he knew he had to work on things if he ever was going to fulfill his dream. This meant losing those unnecessary pounds and, in Joiner's words, "attacking it like it was my last rep" come fall camp.

He put in the extra work in the weight room, checking in with strength and conditioning coach Dom Studzinski, even on off days. Joiner also had to send Danielle Gillen, Auburn's director of football nutrition, a picture of all three meals daily to ensure he was getting the proper nutrients to maximize his weight loss.

Joiner's transition from the scout team to being someone counted on along the offensive line may have made the biggest impression on his head coach, Hugh Freeze.

"Joiner is a kid that I honestly thought that maybe we should consider that he needs to go somewhere else at some point and here the guy is playing significant snaps for us and will this week again," Freeze said on Monday.

As his head coach puts it, you don't have to worry about the passion that Joiner brings once he puts the Auburn jersey on. It means something to the player who spent the latter part of his high school days playing just a few miles down the road from Jordan-Hare. In fact, Freeze would love to have more players who have the love and intensity for Auburn football that Joiner brings.

"We need more and more and more and more and more of those guys being recruited to this place -- that don't come in and feel like, 'Well, I've been around this game for four years,'" Freeze said. "I'm enjoying the heck out of coaching people like him and those young kids that it means something to."

Now a vital part of Auburn's offensive line, Joiner is living his best life as a football player. Saturday was just the first part of what could be an amazing adventure for him.

"Once I moved down here, I just knew, for instance, this is where I want to go," Joiner said. "This is the place for me, and it just was special for me.

"I just love to see the smile on my mama's face when I came off the field and stuff like that. So it was just a great moment for me."