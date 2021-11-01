Joiner gets long-awaited offer

Bradyn Joiner has been waiting a long time for his Auburn offer and it finally arrived on Saturday. Joiner transferred from Oxford to Auburn High prior to this season and has been to every Auburn home game but one this season. He visited during the summer and attended Big Cat in July. He's very close friends with his teammates and current Auburn commits Drew Bobo, EJ Harris and Powell Gordon. The four of them are always together. Now that's an option in college.

Bradyn Joiner after Big Cat. (Rivals.com)

"It felt great. I’ve been wanting this for a long time and it finally came true," Joiner said. Darren Uscher, Auburn's director of recruiting, came over to Joiner during halftime of the Ole Miss game and informed him that he'd been offered by Auburn. Joiner celebrated with his Auburn High teammates before immediately going to call his mom and let her know about the offer. "She felt excited because we’ve been waiting on this ever since we moved down here," Joiner said. The Auburn offer came as an offensive lineman to play center or guard. But, he's also been tearing it up as a defensive lineman this season for Auburn High and that could be in the cards when he goes to college.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGwgR2xvcnkgVG8gR29kIOKcnuKApjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy80U1dFRVQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiM0U1dFRVQ8L2E+8J+ViiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvNEJST0Q/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiM0QlJPRDwvYT7wn5WKIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9MTEhJRz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0xMSElHPC9hPvCfkJA8YnI+QWZ0ZXIg YnVpbGRpbmcgYSBncmVhdCByZWxhdGlvbnNoaXAgYW5kIGEgZ3JlYXQgdmlz aXQgYW5kIGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIHRoZSBBdWJ1cm4gU3RhZmYgSSBh bSBibGVzc2VkIGFuZCBodW1ibGVkIHRvIGVhcm4gYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSB0 aGUgVW5pdmVyc2l0eSBvZiBBdWJ1cm4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dhckVhZ2xlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV2FyRWFnbGU8L2E+IPCfpoUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEhhcnNpbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hIYXJzaW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Z UlQ2WnlVRnd3Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWVJUNlp5VUZ3dzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmFkeW4gSm9pbmVyIChAQnJhZHluT0w3OCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CcmFkeW5PTDc4L3N0YXR1cy8xNDU0NjEy NjEwMTYzMzUxNTUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMzEs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The push is already on from his teammates to join them at Auburn. "It’s going to be real hard because you know, hometown, my Mom moved down here...," Joiner said. "It’s a good feeling down here. Got all my brothers with me and getting to know a lot of people down here." The 2023 lineman doesn't have a timeline on when he wants to announce a decision, but currently has a top eight of: Auburn, UCF, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Penn State, Michigan State, Georgia and Ole Miss.