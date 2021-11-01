Joiner gets long-awaited offer
Bradyn Joiner has been waiting a long time for his Auburn offer and it finally arrived on Saturday.
Joiner transferred from Oxford to Auburn High prior to this season and has been to every Auburn home game but one this season. He visited during the summer and attended Big Cat in July.
He's very close friends with his teammates and current Auburn commits Drew Bobo, EJ Harris and Powell Gordon. The four of them are always together.
Now that's an option in college.
"It felt great. I’ve been wanting this for a long time and it finally came true," Joiner said.
Darren Uscher, Auburn's director of recruiting, came over to Joiner during halftime of the Ole Miss game and informed him that he'd been offered by Auburn. Joiner celebrated with his Auburn High teammates before immediately going to call his mom and let her know about the offer.
"She felt excited because we’ve been waiting on this ever since we moved down here," Joiner said.
The Auburn offer came as an offensive lineman to play center or guard. But, he's also been tearing it up as a defensive lineman this season for Auburn High and that could be in the cards when he goes to college.
The push is already on from his teammates to join them at Auburn.
"It’s going to be real hard because you know, hometown, my Mom moved down here...," Joiner said. "It’s a good feeling down here. Got all my brothers with me and getting to know a lot of people down here."
The 2023 lineman doesn't have a timeline on when he wants to announce a decision, but currently has a top eight of: Auburn, UCF, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Penn State, Michigan State, Georgia and Ole Miss.
