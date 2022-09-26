AUBURN | Tate Johnson will undergo surgery on Thursday after injuring his shoulder in the first half of Saturday's victory against Missouri, Bryan Harsin confirmed.

The starting center for Auburn in the first four games, Johnson will likely miss six to eight weeks, while Harsin couldn't rule out a season-ending injury for the junior.

"What happened to Tate, kind of on a scramble there, and the guy just hit his elbow," Harsin said. "You know, that happens. And so he got banged up pretty good, obviously."