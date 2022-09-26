AUBURN | Tate Johnson will undergo surgery on Thursday after injuring his shoulder in the first half of Saturday's victory against Missouri, Bryan Harsin confirmed.
The starting center for Auburn in the first four games, Johnson will likely miss six to eight weeks, while Harsin couldn't rule out a season-ending injury for the junior.
"What happened to Tate, kind of on a scramble there, and the guy just hit his elbow," Harsin said. "You know, that happens. And so he got banged up pretty good, obviously."
Johnson did not see game action in 2021 but was thrust into the starting role after Nick Brahms ended his collegiate career in August.
Jalil Irvin, who filled in for Johnson after the injury, is listed as the starter on Auburn's depth chart ahead of the Tigers' matchup against LSU. Avery Jernigan could also see some action as the Tigers still try to find a productive offensive line.
"We've got to figure that out, the best five, what that's going to look like," Harsin said. "And there might be some rotation in there. But that will be what we do come Tuesday, Wednesday. Just really try to sort that out and figure it out by Thursday so we can get really quality reps in that final practice on Friday before we go into the game."