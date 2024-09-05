Just over two years ago, Tyler Johnson was at Big Cat hoping to land an offer from Bryan Harsin's team.

He never got that offer from Harsin, but he did get it from Hugh Freeze a week before signing day, and Johnson, who was committed to Texas Tech at the time, flipped to Auburn on the spot.

Flash forward two years, and Johnson was Auburn's opening day starting left tackle as a redshirt freshman.

For Johnson, the start was a reward for the work he had put in up to that point.

"I couldn't even really explain it to you," Johnson said to reporters Tuesday. "It was just like all the hard work just paying off through fall camp. I don't know, just everything really paying off."