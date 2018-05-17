“I feel like Auburn is the best fit for me and the best place for me,” Johnson said. “Auburn is a big-time program, one of the best programs in the country and I’m really excited about getting there and getting started.”

Johnson, who was a first-team all-state selection at Spain Park High School in 2017, announced on Wednesday his intent to transfer from Memphis to Auburn.

Johnson made his decision after taking an official visit to Auburn last weekend. He also visited UAB, UNC-Charlotte, Middle Tennessee State and Louisiana Tech.



“I got to know Bruce Pearl and the coaches a lot better during my visit,” Johnson said. “I felt like I connected a lot better with them and the players.”

Johnson will sit out the 2018-19 season and have three years of eligibility beginning in 2019-20. He moves to Auburn on Sunday.

“I’m really excited,” Johnson said. “I can’t wait to get back on campus, get started working out and start developing even more. I want to take advantage of this year that I have to sit out. I want to get stronger and work on my skills.”

Johnson, who is 6-foot-4 and weighs 180 pounds, averaged 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game as a freshman at Memphis. Rivals ranked Johnson a four-star recruit and No. 110 in the 2017 Rivals150.