AUBURN | Callaway (Ga.) offensive guard/center Tate Johnson has visited Auburn twice in the past two weeks and will make a third trip to campus Saturday to watch the spring game. “I like it at Auburn,” Johnson said. “I really like the family vibe there.” Johnson visited in late March and received an offer. He returned on Wednesday to watch practice and meet with the coaches. “Practice looked good,” Johnson said. “They were getting after it. They were hitting and competing hard. You can tell that they really want to impress people in the spring and I think that’s what they’ll do.”

Johnson spent a lot of time after practice meeting with offensive line coach J.B. Grimes. “I spent a ton of time with him,” Johnson said. “I really like Coach Grimes.” Johnson was joined on the visit by two teammates, four-star running back Cartavious Bigsby and Class of 2021 cornerback Jalin Shephard. After practice, the three teammates went out to eat with four Auburn coaches: Grimes, area recruiter Rodney Garner, running backs coach Carnell Williams and cornerbacks coach Marcus Woodson.

“It was a fun time. I love hanging out with the coaches because they are so down to earth,” Johnson said. “They are a lot of fun to talk to. They have such a great vision for us and the players. They don’t act like they are some big-time college coaches who you are scared to talk to. They are like regular guys you can have conversations with. That’s why it’s always fun to sit down and have conversations with them.” Bigsby, who is one of Auburn’s top running back targets, also enjoyed the visit. “Me and him are close and I know he really enjoyed it,” Johnson said. “He loves Coach Williams. They have a lot in common, get along well and have a very strong bond.”