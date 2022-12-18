Dillon Johnson is looking for a great opportunity.

He sure sounds like a guy who sees one at Auburn.

The former Mississippi State tailback visited the Plains this weekend after putting his name into the transfer portal on Dec. 8. He heard plenty about how the Tigers need someone to collaborate with Jarquez Hunter next season and beyond.

A collaboration might deter some players. Johnson is not one of them.

"You always want somebody to compete with, to help you get better and that’s what (Carnell Williams) has been preaching," Johnson said. "You want a person like that around you that’s going to compete. I’m a versatile back, he’s a versatile back. He can run the ball, he can catch the ball. I can do the same thing. We can definitely help each other out."

Johnson was a three-star recruit coming out of high school in 2020 and quickly became an important figure in Starkville. Though his rushing totals aren't particularly notable — 1,198 yards in three varsity season — he was part of an offense that accentuated the passing game. For his part, Johnson averaged 5.8 yards per carry with the Bulldogs.

PFF rates him as the Bulldogs' top overall offensive player (81.2 season grade) and the 9th best tailback in the Southeastern Conference. He is one spot behind Texas A&M's Devon Achane and one spot ahead of Hunter.

Johnson seemed to appreciate Williams' vision for how the Tigers' rushing attack with work next season. The transfer tailback also appreciated Williams himself.

"He’s my dawg, man, we built a really good bond here," Johnson said. "It was fun, man. Nothing like it. It was great, had an awesome facility, which is the best I’ve seen on any visit I’ve been on, so it’s been great."

Johnson already has visited Washington and plans to tour South Carolina in short order. He's also considering a journey to Louisville.

A decision is expected around the first of the year.