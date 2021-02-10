AuburnSports - Johnson finds his shooting touch

“We don't win without him. We don't beat Vanderbilt without him, period,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. “And so it says a lot about his mental toughness, his confidence, and playing within himself. The other thing, too, is that Jamal didn't have a turnover.

After going through one of his toughest stretches of the season, Auburn’s junior broke out with 19 points to help the Tigers break a three-game losing streak with a 73-67 win at Vanderbilt Tuesday night.

AUBURN | It was just what the doctor ordered for Jamal Johnson.

“So he did what he did -- went to his strengths, stayed away from his weaknesses, played really good defense, made shots and didn't try to do too much. As a result, he was really productive.”

Johnson shot 50 percent from the floor including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. He added three rebounds and was plus-15 in his 25 minutes of playing time.

Coming into the matchup, Johnson had lost his starting position, averaged just 4.5 points in his last four games and made just 4 of his last 19 3-point attempts.

“You know, I did a little bit, get a little frustrated,” said Johnson of his mini-slump. “The biggest thing for me is my support system, my family. Like, my mom, my dad, my cousins, my brothers, my uncles, and my grandma, they all did a great job of, you know, just supporting me and keeping me encouraged.

“And coach Pearl did a great job and the staff and my teammates did a great job of keeping me encouraged and keeping me motivated and confident and stuff.”

Johnson did most of his damage in the first half with 13 of his 19 points. He kept the Tigers within two points of the Commodores despite shooting just 21.9 percent from the floor as a team and making 4 of 18 3-pointers.

After scoring 23 points in the first half, Auburn scored 50 in the second with Johnson making both of his 3-point attempts.

“They were feeding me, and I was hitting shots,” Johnson said. “I mean, shoot, the rim got bigger and bigger, and I feel like I just kept hitting it. It was a great half for me.”

Auburn, 11-10 overall and 5-7 in the SEC, plays at Kentucky noon CT Saturday on CBS.