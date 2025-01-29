Broome takes command in 2nd half

"I knew I had a terrible first half," Broome told the Auburn Network. "That’s why basketball is a tale of two halves. I was able to bounce back. And my teammates were able to have my back."

Broome finished with the 72nd double-double of his career with 26 points and 16 rebounds as the Tigers won their 12th consecutive game.

AUBURN | After a slow start, Broome turned it up in the second half to lead No. 1 Auburn to a 87-74 win at LSU Wednesday night.

Broome scored 20 of his points in the second half on 7 of 9 shooting from the floor and 6 of 7 free throws. The All-American had six points in the first half on just 3 of 14 shooting.

"I was just taking my time and being a little more patient. Just being able to finish through contact," said Broome of the second half.

In his second game back from an injured ankle, Broome added three blocked shots and a steal, but didn’t record an assist for only the second time this season.

"Johni was dominant again, just dominant, particularly in the second half," AU coach Bruce Pearl told the Auburn Network. "I couldn’t believe he didn’t shoot a free throw in the first half. Just could not believe it."

The Tigers improve to 19-1 overall, tying the program record for best start in 20 games. At 7-0, AU remains the only undefeated team in the SEC and earned its nation's best 12th Quad 1 win.

Auburn plays at No. 23 Ole Miss Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.