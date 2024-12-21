Broome leads Tigers to blowout win

It’s the 68th double-double of Broome’s career and Auburn’s nation-leading sixth Quad 1 win. AU improves to 11-1 on the season.

Just four days after injuring his right shoulder, Broome scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the 2nd-ranked Tigers to an 87-69 blowout win over No. 16 Purdue at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala.

Not even a separated shoulder can slow Johni Brome or Auburn down.

Broome’s 23 points came on 10 of 15 shooting from the floor. He added two assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

Tahaad Pettiford added 18 points, Denver Jones 15 and Chad Baker-Mazara eight points, five rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocked shots.

Leading by 15 at the half, the Tigers opened the second half with six consecutive points and then buried the Boilermakers with a 17-2 run to build a 33-point lead.

Auburn shot 54.5 percent from the floor, making 36 field goals on 24 assists, and holding the Boilermakers to 39.1 percent shooting. AU scored 23 points off 12 Purdue turnovers and had a 44-28 edge in point in the paint.

Auburn closes out its non-conference schedule Dec. 30 against Monmouth. Tip-off at Neville Arena is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.