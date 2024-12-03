Broome improving in new ways

AUBURN | Johni Broome entered this season as an All-American and first-team All-SEC player. But the Auburn senior continues to push himself to get better. He showed off one of his latest upgrades during the Tigers’ run to the Maui Invitational championship, finishing shots with his right hand, which doesn’t come naturally to the left-hander. “Well, Johni is better over his right shoulder with his left hand. But, to be harder to guard, you've gotta be able to score over either shoulder,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl.

Broome was named Maui Invitational MVP. (Photo by Steven Leonard/Auburn athletics)

“The ability to do that makes you just a tough scout and tougher to cover. Basically, you've gotta take what the defense gives you. Johni does a really nice job, offensively, of feeling the defense and sealing the defense and taking what the defense gives him. Obviously, he had a phenomenal tournament.” Broome credits his teammates, particularly SMU transfer Ja’Heim ‘Turtle’ Hudson, for challenging him to start using his right more. “Shoutout my guy Turtle, man,” said Broome. “Turtle, in practice, he's always been like, 'I can't finish right. Can't finish right.' I was like, 'Alright, I'll show you I can finish right this week.’ “And every time I finished right, he'd always be like, 'OK.' So, I just kept trying to do it. Kept doing it. And, it's just a competitive thing that this team has. He challenged me and I just accepted the challenge honestly, just to show him I could do it.”