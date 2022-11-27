When Johni Broome got the ball on the right block with Auburn up one with just over a minute left, he was 3-13 from the field.

That didn’t matter. Broome backed down his man and calmly hit a bank shot after a series of spins to give Auburn a three-point lead.

He’s not scared of the moment.

“I caught the ball in the post and everybody was looking at me to make a play,” Broome said. “I've practiced that shot a ton. I'm very confident in my game. Just being able to have the confidence to take that shot and my team believing in me, just, you know, I made it made a shot and we moved on from that.”