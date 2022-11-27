Johni Broome clutch when needed
When Johni Broome got the ball on the right block with Auburn up one with just over a minute left, he was 3-13 from the field.
That didn’t matter. Broome backed down his man and calmly hit a bank shot after a series of spins to give Auburn a three-point lead.
He’s not scared of the moment.
“I caught the ball in the post and everybody was looking at me to make a play,” Broome said. “I've practiced that shot a ton. I'm very confident in my game. Just being able to have the confidence to take that shot and my team believing in me, just, you know, I made it made a shot and we moved on from that.”
On the defensive end, it was an absolute masterclass from the junior center as he had eight rebounds and eight blocks.
For Broome, he just wanted to leave his stamp on this game
“Defense wins championships. And obviously, on the offensive end, I was struggling,” he said. I knew I had to make an impact on the game, and that was rebounding and blocking shots.
Despite the struggle from the floor, Broome was able to record 11 points and was still receiving doubles down low.
He missed tough shots, but they’re shots he can hit and Auburn won’t stop going to him.
Just ask Bruce Pearl.
“He made some tough baskets in there,” Pearl said. “Obviously, he missed some shots around the basket. Those aren't easy shots. When he gets to finishing more we'll be better.”