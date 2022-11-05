“We’re playing for the Auburn family,” said senior tight end John Samuel Shenker on Tiger Talk. “This fanbase is so beloved and we’re so thankful for them. Just being able to go out and play as hard as we can for Auburn, for all the people that have come before us and the guys that will come after us and all the sacrifices everybody has just ever made for even the players to be here and to still play this game.

Cadillac Williams was named interim head coach Monday, shortly after the firing of Bryan Harsin and two of his on-field assistants. The players have been dealing with the fallout from that along with preparing for a game against Mississippi State over the last five days.

AUBURN | To say it’s been a tough week for Auburn’s players would be an understatement.

“That’s been (Cadillac's) message. We’re playing for Auburn and for each other. We’re going to love each other while we do it.”

In addition to Harsin, Shenker lost his position coach, Brad Bedell, and offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau. The shakeup on offense includes Will Friend and Ike Hilliard as co-offensive coordinators, Mike Hartline as quarterbacks coach, Joe Bernardi as tight ends coach and Kendall Simmons as offensive line coach.

“To get that news was sad,” said Shenker. “It was hard to move on that day but I think day by day we’ve gotten better. We’ve started to enjoy playing football and just getting back to doing what we love. We are doing without some of our coaches and things like that but we are trying to push the envelop to play football and enjoy these next four weeks of the regular season and put our best foot forward.”

Shenker, Auburn’s career leader with 68 tight end receptions, is close to setting another record. He’s just 50 yards behind Cooper Wallace (829 yards from 2002-05) for the career mark in tight end receiving yards.

The Tigers, 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the SEC, will try to break a four-game conference losing streak at MSU. The Bulldogs are 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the conference.

“They try to confuse you,” said Shenker. “They bring a lot of different looks. It just causes chaos sometimes on the offensive side if you’re not prepared for it. So just knowing your rules, not getting lost too much in all the movement they do.

“I think they’re a good defense. Better than what I’ve seen in the past. So I expect them to play hard this week. They’re having a pretty good year so I’d expect them to come out hungry this week.”

Kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.