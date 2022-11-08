AUBURN | John Cohen has a list. He pulled it out and unfolded it during his introductory press conference as Auburn’s athletic director Tuesday. While he’s not sharing that full list, he was more than willing to discuss some of the main criteria he’s considering when hiring the Tigers’ next head football coach. “This is a very, very long process. In fact, I have 58 things on this piece of paper that we go through with this process of looking for a new head football coach,” said Cohen. “It starts with culture. It starts with X’s and O’s. And it starts with recruiting.

Cohen was hired as Auburn's 16 AD on Oct. 31. (Jay G. Tate/AuburnSports.com)

“Those three things have to be up front, but there’s a whole lot of other things that have to be answered before you get really deep into it.” Cohen’s list includes the criteria he looks for in a prospective coach and questions he needs to ask. But there’s more than just what’s written on a piece of paper. “It's about fit. And there's not an exact science,” he said. “There's analytics. There's a little bit of gut feel. There's a lot of factors. I could read you off this list, a lot of this is commonsensical, a lot of this is really important to me as I've been through the hiring process several times.” Cohen hired Mike Leach as Mississippi State’s head coach in 2020, but that’s not as relevant to his search at Auburn as one might assume. “What is a fit for Mississippi State University is a different fit for Auburn University,” said Cohen. “That alters the paradigm and you have to make those considerations.” Cohen was hired Oct. 31, the same day Auburn fired Bryan Harsin. Finding AU’s next head coach could be the most important decision Cohen makes during his Auburn tenure.