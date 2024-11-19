Job nearly done

AUBURN | Auburn had some clear goals during the bye week to improve in several key areas on both sides of the ball. Most were accomplished in a 48-14 win over ULM, but not all. “Thought the defense won third down, offense won third down. Those were two critical areas we focused on,” said Freeze. “We took care of the football. We didn’t get any takeaways so that was disappointing.”

Lee makes a tackle against ULM. (Photo by Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

The Tigers were 12 of 17 on third down and held the Warhawks to 2 of 12. Auburn was (-1) on turnovers with backup quarterback Walker White fumbling in the fourth quarter, and the defense again unable to come up with a takeaway. Auburn ranks just 124th nationally with eight takeaways this season. Six of those are interceptions including a team-high two by Kayin Lee. “I wish we could have got a hand on a few more balls and got takeaways this week, but we know it's coming,” said Lee. “So we just be on each other, pushing each other to just go harder every day.” The offense had a couple of other focuses over the previous two weeks in improving their execution in the red zone and goal line. AU was 5 of 5 in the red zone with walk-on Ian Vachon making both of his field goal attempts, from 22 and 26 yards, in his first action as a Tiger after transferring from Birmingham Southern.