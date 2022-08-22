Wright ‘will help us’ on the OL

“That was all him. That was him,” said AU coach Bryan Harsin on the decision to move back to the offensive line. “Jeremiah was a defensive line when we came here, we wanted to move him to O-line, he wanted to move back to D-line. Then he wanted to move back to O-line.

The Auburn junior made his fourth position switch in three years when he moved back to the offensive line last week, and has spent most of the last several practices working with the second-team at left guard.

“So, I mean, Jeremiah's one of my favorite guys. I do love him. I think he's a phenomenal person. I know he can help us. And I think he just sees it. He sees that, you know what, ‘Hey, maybe I can go back to O-line and make a bigger impact there.’ And I do think that's the position that fits him.”

Wright, 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, signed with the Tigers as an offensive linemen in the 2020 class. He switched to defensive line that fall before injuring his knee in the spring.

After sitting out the 2021 season rehabbing, Wright moved back to offensive line in January and worked at guard during spring drills. He elected to switch to defensive line to open fall camp before moving back to offense last Tuesday.

“He loved it,” said defensive tackle Marcus Harris of Wright’s move. “He said that he was kind of in between before the start of camp and he wanted to try out defense but we can always tell his love was offensive line because he’s better moving at offensive line and he can really cause damage on the offensive line. He can really help them as a unit.”

Auburn’s not entirely set on the offensive line with center Nick Brahms dealing with an injury. Tate Johnson has been getting the first-team reps at center the last couple of weeks, but Brandon Council, who was working with the first-team at left guard, is also getting work at center.

The opportunity to play or potentially start this fall is there for Wright.

“There's no doubt about it. He'll play. He'll help us,” said Harsin. “We'll see where he is at here in a couple weeks. He's got a few more weeks to kinda get in there and, and get himself a little bit more in the groove on the offense, but he's gonna help us and he'll play.”