“They are the ones keeping in contact with me the most,” Wright said. “Them and Troy.”

Wright, who is 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, also has been busy taking visits during that time, including ones to Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia Tech and LSU. There’s a reason he’s visited those schools.

In the past six weeks, Wright has earned offers from Auburn, Tennessee and Georgia Tech, and interest from LSU and others.

Selma’s Jeremiah Wright has quickly become one of the most coveted offensive tackles in Alabama.

Wright’s visit to Auburn was May 21, and he didn’t go alone.



“I brought my family with me,” Wright said. “And they loved it.”

So did he.

“I like everything about Auburn,” Wright said. “I can’t wait to get back up there.”

Wright said of the five schools showing interest, Auburn is showing the most.

“Auburn is recruiting me the hardest,” Wright said. “Auburn keeps in contact with me almost every day.”

And it’s not just one coach who’s doing so.

“I talk to mostly everybody,” Wright said. “Coach Gus Malzahn, Coach (J.B.) Grimes, Coach (Levorn) Harbin. I have close relationships with all of them.”

Auburn’s interest appears to be paying off. Although Wright doesn’t list a leader at this time, he said there are several reasons Auburn is high on his list.

“Me and my family like everything about it,” Wright said. “It’s close to home and they’ve told me about my chances of playing, about how many linemen they’re losing. I have to get back up there soon.”

Wright doesn’t plan to make a commitment anytime soon.

“I’ll probably just wait it out until the end, December or February,” he said.