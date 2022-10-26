“He’s just a dog, man,” said linebacker Owen Pappoe. “He talks trash too. He makes you want to be on your best game. He's just a competitor, man. A nasty O-lineman. Real physical. And I think he brings a lot of energy to the O-line and gets those guys to play better.”

But that was the only negative for Jeremiah Wright, who was a catalyst to helping Auburn rush for a season-high 301 yards at Ole Miss a week and a half ago.

Wright is the third different player to start at left guard and the ninth different offensive lineman to start through the first seven games.

It’s been quite a journey for the junior, who made his fourth position switch midway through fall camp in August.

Wright, 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, signed with the Tigers as an offensive linemen in the 2020 class. He switched to defensive line that fall before injuring his knee in the spring.

After sitting out the 2021 season rehabbing, Wright moved back to the offensive line in January and worked at guard during spring drills before moving back to defensive line to open preseason practice.

“Absolutely, he’s earned an opportunity to continue to keep playing,” said AU coach Bryan Harsin. “He’s in the right position now. He knows that. He sees that. We certainly see it. There’s no doubt in our mind, he’s an offensive lineman. That’s where he needs to be. He’s a guard. He’s going to be a good player, and now we got to build on that this week.

“And I also think not only as a player, he brings some energy, some emotion, you know, and just competitiveness I think up front too just because of who he is.”

Auburn hosts Arkansas at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.