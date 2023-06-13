His position coach couldn’t agree more, especially with how much time Jones has put in working with Auburn’s younger defensive linemen.

The second name out of the first-year Auburn coach’s mouth was junior defensive lineman Jayson Jones.

AUBURN | About halfway through spring drills, Hugh Freeze was asked about the players that have stepped up as leaders.

“Just being really good with the guys,” said defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett. “Jayson is good in the room with all the guys, just taking them through progressions and walking through with them and meeting with guys extra. He's one that does that often with those younger guys.”

After transferring from Oregon, Jones earned the starting noseguard position and finished with 28 tackles, 0.5 tackles-for-loss and one fumble recovery last season.

Jones, 6-foot-6 and 338 pounds, continued to operate at noseguard this spring, impressing Garrett on the field.

“You look at Jayson Jones having a good spring for us,” said Garrett.

Jones worked with five newcomers this spring: transfers Mosiah Nasili-Kite, Justin Rogers and Lawrence Johnson, and freshmen Wilky Denaud and Stephen Johnson.

Freshman Darron Reed, who is up to 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, joined the unit for summer workouts at the end of May.

“We just have to keep on getting down on the technique, play with our hands, play fast, play physical and most importantly, play together,” said Jones of the defensive line.

As for the other leaders on the team, Freeze mentioned junior offensive lineman Tate Johnson first followed by Jones, transfer Jack linebacker Elijah McAllister and “all the tight ends.”

The Tigers open the season Sept. 2 against UMass at Jordan-Hare Stadium.