The junior has stepped up after switching from cornerback to safety and started the last two games.

Injuries have sidelined Auburn’s safeties for most of the last three weeks, but the secondary hasn’t missed a beat thanks to Jaylin Simpson.

AUBURN | Donovan Kaufman has missed the last three games. Zion Puckett played just three snaps against Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

“I think there is no question he has done a great job,” said defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding. “It was kind of recognized by our defense Friday night before the game because he has had to play a lot different spots. The same at safety–there are a lot of different spots at the safety position whether into the boundary or to the field going down on a number two receiver. He has been all over the place.

“He has accepted the challenge. He is a good athlete and brings good athleticism to the position, and he also has some true instincts at the position. That was recognized way back and Coach Etheridge talked about that. Circumstances what they are, sometimes the opportunity presents itself and you either step up or you don’t. He has so we are really proud of him.”

In the last two games, Simpson has totaled six tackles, three pass breakups and one interception. Against Western Kentucky last Saturday, AU’s defense totaled 10 pass breakups and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown by D.J. James.

“I'm very comfortable back there,” said Simpson. “It has its pros and cons. I like it; it's fun. I can actually see, I can see stuff now. We got good coaches that know they have a player they can use in other spots.”

Simpson will enter this Saturday’s Iron Bowl with 11 career starts in 34 games. His play at safety the last two games may have earned him a starting position going into next season.

“It feels great man,” Simpson said. “Things happen, but I got a mindset of stay down until you come up. I just kept my head down and just kept working.”

Kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.