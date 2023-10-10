When an injury knocked the senior out in the fourth quarter of AU’s game against No. 1 Georgia, tight end Brock Bowers took advantage catching four passes for 121 yard including the game-winning 40-yard touchdown.

Perhaps no player on the Tigers’ roster performs better in those situations than safety Jaylin Simpson.

“It truly hurt us when Jaylin Simpson went out in the fourth quarter. I mean, to that point, I believe I’m right in saying Bowers had two or three catches. When Jaylin went out, we lost our best bracket guy,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze.

The bye week came at the perfect time for Simpson, who is on track to return from his calf injury this week.

“He's day to day. He said he's feeling better each day, so I'm hopeful and expecting that he will go,” said Freeze.

The return of Simpson, who is tied for the SEC lead with four interceptions, is important for an Auburn secondary that’s already dealing with an injury to starting nickel Keionte Scott.

Scott will likely be out until November after undergoing surgery for a high ankle sprain.

“He and Keionte were the leaders of getting everybody on the right page back there, and obviously not only on the right page, but those two can cover and have played really at a high level,” said Freeze. “Obviously, losing Keionte was tough, and then him going out in the fourth quarter was very, very difficult for us also.

“(Simpson) has been an energy-leader, fun for me to be around on the sideline, always cutting up with me in practice. He's been a joy to coach truthfully and has played really well.”