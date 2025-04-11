Dutton electric in win over LSU

"Just a great team win," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "When you’ve got a guy like you believe in like Dutton getting to his stuff, you can pull it off."

The junior right-hander carved up his former team to lead the 9th-ranked Tigers to an 8-4 win over No. 3 LSU Friday night in front of a record crowd of 6,756 at Plainsman Park.

Dutton, who spent the previous two seasons at LSU, allowed just three hits and struck out seven in 6.0 shutout innings to improve to 5-2 on the season. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last two outings.

"It was awesome. A great experience," said Dutton of facing his former team. "But keeping the main thing the main thing. Executing the plan and just really attacking hitters."

LSU starter Kade Anderson, who was coming off a complete game shutout of Oklahoma, didn’t make it out of the fifth inning allowing six runs on five hits.

Chase Fralick staked AU to an early 2-0 lead with a two-out, two-RBI double to left center in the second inning.

Auburn erupted for four runs in the fifth on a bases-loaded triple to centerfield by Ike Irish, who came home on an RBI-single by Cooper McMurray.

"I think my first two at bats, I think I saw a combined 16 pitches," said Irish. "I’d seen everything he had. He threw me all five pitches that he throws. And I was pretty confident that I was gonna eventually square one up, and I was able to. He hung me a curve ball, and was able to put a good swing on it."

Chris Rembert drove home a run in the sixth and Eric Guevara another in the seventh.