AuburnSports - Jaylin Simpson named SEC Freshman of the Week

Simpson, a 4-star defensive back out of Saint Simons Island, Georgia, appeared in four games in 2019, recording just two tackles and redshirting for the season.

After rising up the depth chart in fall camp and being named the No. 2 cornerback opposite Roger McCreary, redshirt freshman Jaylin Simpson was named SEC’s Freshman of the Week after his first career start.

It was McCreary who stole the show at defensive back for Auburn, getting a goal-line interception and returning it over 100 yards for a pick-six, but it was called back due to a Derrick Hall targeting call.

But in his first career start, Simpson also made his fair share of plays, recording four tackles including one for a loss of six yards and a pass breakup against the Wildcats.

During fall camp defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said there was a “really fun” battle for the second cornerback spot going on between Simpson, Marco Domio, Nehemiah Pritchett, Devan Barrett and Matthew Hill.

Ultimately, Simpson came out on top of the battle and showcased his skills against Kentucky.

"He's crazy athletic; a freakish athlete," K.J. Britt said about Simpson. "Watching him everyday work, work, work his craft coming from safety to corner and just to keep working. He's now progressed his way into a starting position. I don’t expect anything else but for him to progress, and before it’s all said and done, I expect him to be a household name. He’s going to be really special."

Over the course of the game, the Tigers' secondary allowed 239 yards through the air and one touchdown.

Heading into a matchup with No. 4 Georgia, Auburn will go up against either Stetson Bennett, D’Wan Mathis or J.T. Daniels, who Kirby Smart announced was medically cleared on Monday.

Against Arkansas, it was Mathis who got the start but was pulled for Bennett after completing just 8-of-17 passes for 55 yards and an interception.

Bennett went 20-for-29 for 211 yards and two touchdowns against the Razorbacks.



