His latest came in the second quarter of the Tigers’ 45-13 win over Samford. Simpson snagged the pass and returned it 12 yards to the 22-yard line.

Six plays later, quarterback Payton Thorne scored on a 5-yard touchdown run.

“Before I step on the field, I just make sure I am the most confident person. I think that's the most dangerous player,” said Simpson, who now has six career interceptions.

Simpson the first Auburn player with interceptions in three consecutive games since Jerraud Powers did it against Tennessee Tech, Georgia and Alabama in 2007.

Turnovers have been a priority under first-year defensive coordinator Ron Roberts. Auburn’s defense has already forced seven turnovers in three games this season after forcing just 13 in 12 games a year ago.

“We made the ball a priority back in fall camp,” said Simpson. “The vets, well really everybody, we just told everybody we gotta make this ball a priority. The jug machines? They’re not just for receivers. We can use them too.

“During fall camp after practice every day, we out there catching balls every day. I think just small things like that just give you a knack for that ball. Make sure when it comes your way, you catch it.”

Simpson, however, didn’t get to fully celebrate his latest interception as he did in AU’s first two games. The seat belt that the defensive players wear after gaining a turnover didn’t make it to Jordan-Hare Stadium this week.

“DJ James … he went home with it and he never came back with it,” said Simpson. “But he needs to get that back. Make sure ya’ll get that mentioned to him. Bring my seatbelt back.”

Auburn (3-0) plays at Texas A&M next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.