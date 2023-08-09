“I’m really close with Jay. He’s made a tremendous effort to be better,” said junior wide receiver Malcolm Johnson. “He’s made a tremendous effort to be an emerging leader on a team.

AUBURN | Jay Fair caught just two passes as a true freshman last season. He is determined to make a much bigger impact in year two.

“I think he’s made a large growth since then. I would say that I’m proud of him. I make sure I tell him that, too.”

Fair has been working at the slot receiver position along with senior Ja’Varrius Johnson during fall camp. Working in the slot means he’s often going head-to-head against nickel Keionte Scott.

“I feel like Jay Fair has upped his game and stepped his game up a lot,” said Scott. “He’s going to be able to contribute and be a really big factor for our offense this year.”

First-year offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery feels like he’s seen a transformation of sorts from Fair just over the last few months.

“Well, I think he's electric, right? I thought he put on some good weight and good muscle this summer. Dom's done a heck of a job with those guys,” said Montgomery. “But as you look at Jay, I think he's playing with a lot more confidence. He's playing a lot faster, being decisive in his decisions. He's always had good hands. You know he's not scared of anything. So, if it's catching the ball across the middle, he doesn't mind it. You put the ball out there on the edges with him in any type of screen or whatever, he's a step away from breaking it.

“I think he's just accepted his role and not acting like, 'Hey, I'm not a guy who's got a lot of experience. I'm stepping in here with a mindset of trying to go win a job and be the best player I can be and help our football team win.' I think he's done a good job of leadership in that way.”

Auburn will hold its sixth practice of fall camp Thursday morning.