Thorne connected with Fair for a touchdown pass on AU’s first offensive play of the second half, giving the Tigers a 45-7 lead.

Peyton Thorne and Jay Fair teamed up to provide just that.

AUBURN | After a fairly pedestrian passing game in the first half, Auburn needed a spark in the second.

“That was a really good throw there,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “We felt like we had some of those; we talked about it at halftime. I just said I didn't want to show some of the other things we thought we had in the game plan that would have been good.”

Facing a 1st and 10 on the UMass’ 29-yard line after a shanked punt, Fair lined up in the middle of a three-wide set on the left side. He ran about seven yards before cutting inside toward the post.

Thorne lofted a pass that Fair caught just after crossing the goal line for his first-career TD.

“I did see two high safeties and the other safety was kind of far on the hash,” said Fair. “So I knew as long as I played with speed and kept vertical and split the two safeties, it was going to be money and it was.

“Right on the money. Couldn’t ask for a better throw.”

Fair led Auburn with five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. Thorne was 10 of 17 for 141 yards and a TD.

“We just kinda kept the mindset of play the next play,” said Fair. “I think that showed coming out in the second half as we executed pretty well — the offense and the receivers.”

Auburn returns to action next Saturday at California. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.