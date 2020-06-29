AuburnSports - Javaris Davis ready to bring 'pitbull' mentality to Chiefs

That won't be changing this summer and fall, and Davis is ready to embrace the challenge of facing some of the speediest offensive weapons in the NFL day in and day out.

His whole football career, Javaris Davis has been used to being one of the fastest players on the field any given snap.

Shortly after the 2020 NFL draft ended and Davis didn't hear his name called, the former Auburn defensive back inked a deal with defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City, where he'll test his skill set against the likes of Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins at receiver.

"I can't wait to go against the Jet — Mecole Hardman — and Tyreek Hill. They're both great; they're going to get me better," Davis said last month in an interview with the Chiefs. "Hopefully I can get them better."

Davis said in the brief chat he'll be offering his abilities at cornerback, nickelback and safety when he starts practice with the Chiefs.

The 5-foot-10 DB started two seasons and change with the Tigers at a combination of cornerback and nickel, finishing out his Auburn career in 2019 as the team's No. 2 corner alongside Noah Igbinoghene, who was taken in the first round by the Dolphins.

"I signed with the Chiefs because I felt like it was a great position for me to come in and compete for playing time with a great young secondary," Davis said. "... I just want to play for a good team and contribute in any way possible — and try to get another Super Bowl."

At Auburn, the Sunshine State product totaled 150 career tackles, including 11 for loss.

He snagged a balanced two interceptions per year from 2016-20, and his best season as a defensive back came in 2018, when he tallied 41 tackles, two picks and eight pass breakups as Auburn's starter at nickel.

"I like to say I'm a dynamic, pitbull type of player," Davis said. "The size isn't there, but everything else is — speed, play-making ability is all there."

Davis' pairing with the Chiefs and their secondary begins to make more sense when the depth chart is analyzed. Kansas City could have openings at its No. 3 cornerback and backup strong safety slots, the latter of which would be behind former LSU All-American Tyrann Mathieu. Davis' versatility could allow him to receive practice reps across the board in the secondary.

In terms of being a standout rookie in Kansas City, Davis will have to fend off a host of contenders, including Louisiana Tech's L’Jarius Sneed and Tulane's BoPete Keyes, both of whom were defensive backs taken by Kansas City in the 2020 draft, and fellow undrafted defensive back signees Hakeem Bailey from West Virginia, Lavert Hill from Michigan, Rodney Clemons from SMU and Jalen Julius from Ole Miss.

The NFL currently has a tentative plan in place for teams to open their respective training camps in late July.

"I've always been overlooked and underrated," Davis said. "I've always had a chip on my shoulder and I'm always going to have a chip on my shoulder. Just being an undrafted guy, that's more motivation right there. It's just adversity, and you've got to keep overachieving. That's what I've always been doing."