Jasper potentially back against Aggies
Zep Jasper might be ready to return to the floor or No. 1 Auburn. The senior guard missed the last two games with an undisclosed illness, though Auburn reported it was not Covid-related.
"Jasper could potentially play this Saturday," Bruce Pearl said.
The transfer from College of Charleston has been the floor commander for the Tigers this season, averaging five points and 2.5 assists per game. More importantly, he averages less than a turnover a game while playing an average of 23.1 minutes, most of the time with the ball in his hand.
Auburn has struggled without his presence, turning the ball over 19 times on Tuesday in the overtime loss to Arkansas and 14 in the close victory at Georgia on Saturday. His absence has also caused Wendell Green and K.D. Johnson to put in more minutes. Against the Bulldogs, the two combined for 69 minutes on the floor while logging 71 combined minutes against the Razorbacks.
With the team returning to practice on Thursday, Pearl said Jasper "could get back to light practice today."
"We'll see how he does this week," the Auburn coach said.