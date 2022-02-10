Jasper potentially back against Aggies

Zep Jasper might be ready to return to the floor or No. 1 Auburn. The senior guard missed the last two games with an undisclosed illness, though Auburn reported it was not Covid-related.

"Jasper could potentially play this Saturday," Bruce Pearl said.

The transfer from College of Charleston has been the floor commander for the Tigers this season, averaging five points and 2.5 assists per game. More importantly, he averages less than a turnover a game while playing an average of 23.1 minutes, most of the time with the ball in his hand.