Hunter taking advantage of opportunities

"Early in the game we had a couple big runs and then later in the game we had a couple of big runs against them,” said Hunter. “We could have run the ball all day. We just had to execute in some areas.”

According to PFF, 82 of those yards came after contact. We'll never know what Hunter could have done with more carries.

AUBURN | Auburn ran the ball pretty well at Georgia with Jarquez Hunter totaling 91 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Among Power 4 running backs with more than 50 carries, Hunter ranks fifth averaging 5.0 yards after contact per carry. Hunter averages 13.0 carries per game while Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson, who leads the Power 4 averaging 5.6 yards after contact, averages 19.4 carries per game.

Hunter’s 6.8 average yards per carry is second among SEC running backs with more than 50 carries.

“Proud of Jarquez, love his effort,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “He’s never going to quit and he’s going to practice his tail off every single time. Glad to see him having success.”

In six games, Hunter has 528 yards and three touchdowns on 78 carries. It brings his career totals to 2,698 yards and 20 touchdowns on 430 carries.

He ranks 11th in Auburn career rushing, just nine yards behind Ronnie Brown in 10th. If he remains on the same pace, Hunter could push past Ben Tate into the top five.

But the senior isn’t focused on his numbers, especially with the Tigers struggling to a 2-4 record heading into their first off week.

“I think we just got to keep our head up,” said Hunter. “We got to keep going, keep pushing forward. I mean, we got the talent to win a lot of games. We could be undefeated right now, but it's just the little things we mess up ourselves.”

Auburn plays at No. 21 Missouri Oct. 19 at 11:00 or 11:45 a.m. CT on SECN or ESPN.