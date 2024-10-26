Hunter powers Auburn to first SEC win

Jarquez Hunter put Auburn on his back and carried the Tigers to their first SEC win.

The senior had a career-high 278 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns to lead Auburn to a 24-10 win over Kentucky Saturday night at Commonwealth Stadium.

Hunter scored on runs of one and 45 yards in the second half to help AU erase an early 10-0 deficit. His 278 rushing yards is the fourth-most in program history.