AUBURN | Don’t be surprised if Jarquez Hunter scores a touchdown and on the next play is leading the charge down the field trying to deliver a big hit on kickoff coverage. That’s just how Auburn’s running back rolls. And he’s not about to change being a senior and the SEC’s leading returning rusher. “I just like hitting people. I just like making people hurt,” said Hunter, who tied for the team lead with three tackles on kickoff coverage last season.

Hunter is preparing for a breakout senior season. (Jay G. Tate/AuburnSports.com)

First-year offensive coordinator and running backs coach Derrick Nix couldn’t be more impressed working with Hunter for the first time. “Leadership, No. 1. Work ethic. The guy comes in in a good mood every day,” said Nix. “You know what you’re going to get. He comes in to punch a clock. He’s going to do extra. He’s going to practice hard, he’s going to run hard. He’s just trying to perfect it all, and he’s always trying to please. “After every snap, he’s in a position of, ‘What can I do better? What can I improve on?’ I think that’s a quality to have for a guy that’s been a veteran.”

Hunter, who rushed for 909 yards and seven touchdowns on 159 carries last season, has set a goal for this season to go over the 1,000-yard mark in rushing yards for the first time in his AU career. He's also looking to lead the Tigers to a winning record and perhaps a little more after suffering through three consecutive losing seasons. “It feels very different. I believe we’re more together as a team,” said Hunter. “We’re closer. We’re like a brotherhood. Last year we were everywhere, not as close as we are now. I think with the chemistry of the team, we’ve gotten closer this year.” Auburn will take off Wednesday and resume fall camp Thursday morning.