PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Hunter likes ‘making people hurt’

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Don’t be surprised if Jarquez Hunter scores a touchdown and on the next play is leading the charge down the field trying to deliver a big hit on kickoff coverage.

That’s just how Auburn’s running back rolls. And he’s not about to change being a senior and the SEC’s leading returning rusher.

“I just like hitting people. I just like making people hurt,” said Hunter, who tied for the team lead with three tackles on kickoff coverage last season.

Hunter is preparing for a breakout senior season.
Hunter is preparing for a breakout senior season. (Jay G. Tate/AuburnSports.com)
Advertisement

First-year offensive coordinator and running backs coach Derrick Nix couldn’t be more impressed working with Hunter for the first time.

“Leadership, No. 1. Work ethic. The guy comes in in a good mood every day,” said Nix. “You know what you’re going to get. He comes in to punch a clock. He’s going to do extra. He’s going to practice hard, he’s going to run hard. He’s just trying to perfect it all, and he’s always trying to please.

“After every snap, he’s in a position of, ‘What can I do better? What can I improve on?’ I think that’s a quality to have for a guy that’s been a veteran.”

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2o0THllSE5qc2M0P3NpPXROVzNMc2RtSnA2VEwzeFE/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Hunter, who rushed for 909 yards and seven touchdowns on 159 carries last season, has set a goal for this season to go over the 1,000-yard mark in rushing yards for the first time in his AU career.

He's also looking to lead the Tigers to a winning record and perhaps a little more after suffering through three consecutive losing seasons.

“It feels very different. I believe we’re more together as a team,” said Hunter. “We’re closer. We’re like a brotherhood. Last year we were everywhere, not as close as we are now. I think with the chemistry of the team, we’ve gotten closer this year.”

Auburn will take off Wednesday and resume fall camp Thursday morning.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL203MFg3aGlKNlRNP3NpPXV2eHdWMlM2VWpteWJkeW8/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvamFycXVlei1odW50ZXItbGlrZXMtbWFraW5nLXBlb3BsZS1odXJ0 LWF1YnVybi10aWdlcnMtZm9vdGJhbGwiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsK ICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0Iiks IGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIp WzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJn cmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBs YXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9j eC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUo cywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTIm YzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmF1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t JTJGbmV3cyUyRmphcnF1ZXotaHVudGVyLWxpa2VzLW1ha2luZy1wZW9wbGUt aHVydC1hdWJ1cm4tdGlnZXJzLWZvb3RiYWxsJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzQmY3Y9 Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBj b21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK