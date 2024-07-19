The Auburn running back totaled 909 yards and seven touchdowns on 159 carries last fall. He enters his senior season with 2,170 career rushing yards, which ranks 18th in program history.

An 1,000-yard or more season would put him among the top five or six Auburn running backs of all time.

“I’m kinda shocked no one is talking about him and I’m okay with that and I’m sure he doesn’t seek anything like that anyways. He just wants to know where he can go fishing after workouts,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze.

“I think he’s had one heck of an offseason. Looks great and I love that whole room, really, with he and Damari (Alston) and (Jeremiah) Cobb and obviously our prayers are still with (Brian) Battie as he tries to recover. But I think those three guys are good. Jarquez, I expect to have a great year.”

Freeze plans to rotate Alston and Cobb along with Hunter. Walk-on Justin Jones will serve as the No. 4 running back.

“Man, I think I'm gonna put Jarquez and Damari in yellow jerseys, you know a good bit of the time and I don't need to see them get a ton of reps in live situations for sure obviously conditioning yes and you know reps against scout looks,” said Freeze. “It'll be equal reps between those three. I like all three of them, but you want to keep them healthy.”

Auburn will open preseason practice Aug. 1. The Tigers will host Alabama A&M Aug. 31 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SECN+.