Hunter a key in AU’s two SEC wins

AUBURN | Jarquez Hunter was the key to Auburn’s 43-41 four-overtime win over No. 15 Texas A&M Saturday night.
He’s been the key all season.
The senior has averaged 25.5 carries for 204 yards and 2.5 touchdowns in the Tigers’ two SEC wins. In its five losses, Hunter has averaged 14.6 carries for 72.4 yards and 0.6 touchdowns.
“I get a view nobody else gets watching him run and seeing him, how strong he is and how he is to come down and there’s dirty yards that he gets,” said quarterback Payton Thorne. “He’ll get another one, two, five, 10 sometimes when the normal running back would not get that.”
Against the Aggies, Hunter had 130 yards on 28 carries, and added four catches for 23 yards. He opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and gave AU a 28-21 lead late in the third quarter on a 1-yard run.
He scored again in the first overtime on a 2-yard run. According to PFF, 62 of his 130 yards came after contact.
On AU’s late fourth-quarter, game-tying drive, Hunter accounted for 22 of AU’s 74 yards including two carries for 15 yards and a 7-yard reception.
“We just executed,” said Hunter. “I mean, coach emphasized playing for the seniors last game in Jordan-Hare, and I think we all did a great job finishing out the seniors in the stadium.”
Hunter was one of 29 seniors honored before the game in their final appearance at Jordan-Hare Stadium. He has now played in 48 career games including 24 starts, and ranks sixth in AU history with 3,316 career rushing yards.
“He’s a fighter. Workhorse. Auburn man,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “He’s represented our program in the way you practice and prepare and play. He’s a joy to coach. We’re going to miss seeing him run around in this stadium for sure.
“Glad he can go out like he did tonight. He was one of the warriors that made it happen.”
Auburn closes out the regular season at No. 7 Alabama in the 89th Iron Bowl. Kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.