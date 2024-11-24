Hunter a key in AU’s two SEC wins

AUBURN | Jarquez Hunter was the key to Auburn’s 43-41 four-overtime win over No. 15 Texas A&M Saturday night. He’s been the key all season. The senior has averaged 25.5 carries for 204 yards and 2.5 touchdowns in the Tigers’ two SEC wins. In its five losses, Hunter has averaged 14.6 carries for 72.4 yards and 0.6 touchdowns.

Hunter celebrates with Auburn fans after the 43-41 four-overtime win over Texas A&M. (Photo by Jake Crandall/USA Today images)

“I get a view nobody else gets watching him run and seeing him, how strong he is and how he is to come down and there’s dirty yards that he gets,” said quarterback Payton Thorne. “He’ll get another one, two, five, 10 sometimes when the normal running back would not get that.” Against the Aggies, Hunter had 130 yards on 28 carries, and added four catches for 23 yards. He opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and gave AU a 28-21 lead late in the third quarter on a 1-yard run. He scored again in the first overtime on a 2-yard run. According to PFF, 62 of his 130 yards came after contact. On AU’s late fourth-quarter, game-tying drive, Hunter accounted for 22 of AU’s 74 yards including two carries for 15 yards and a 7-yard reception. “We just executed,” said Hunter. “I mean, coach emphasized playing for the seniors last game in Jordan-Hare, and I think we all did a great job finishing out the seniors in the stadium.”