AuburnSports - Jarell Stinson to Auburn: "This has been my dream"

"I have lived here my whole life, I have been watching Auburn for a long time, and this was really an easy decision for me."

"I have known for a while I wanted to commit to Auburn. I went and talked to my parents after talking with the coaches last week, and I knew I was ready. They really started recruiting me hard about three weeks ago, we have been talking a lot, and this was my dream.

"I did think about it a little more after coach Malzahn was fired, but after talking with coach McGriff about it and with my family, I knew I still wanted to commit to Auburn," said Stinson.

Even with the firing of Gus Malzahn , Stinson knows where he wants to be.

Opelika (Ala.) athlete Jarell Stinson grew up watching Auburn from the time he can remember. The 2022 playmaker lives 20 minutes from the Tiger campus, and when he got the in-state offer in October, he knew then it would be hard to turn the program right down the road

Stinson is known for his speed, and he is a very versatile athlete. Some could see him on offense, but Auburn likes him in the secondary.

Defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff has led the way in his recruitment.

"Auburn wants me to play safety, so me and coach McGriff have been talking a lot lately. I have heard great things about him as a coach and I know he loves Auburn the same way I do.

"We really clicked from the start. I like him as a coach, we have had some good talks and I can't wait to learn more about playing defensive back from him.

"I talked to him after coach Malzahn was let go and we had another great talk. He is a great coach, he said they still wanted me and I am excited."

McGriff got the news early Friday morning from Stinson. The talented junior let other members of the staff know about the same time. There was a lot of excitement on both ends.

"It was so easy for me when I text the coaches to let them know I was ready to commit," said Stinson. "They had been telling me they were ready to take me whenever I wanted to commit and I was ready.

"They were very excited when I let them know and I felt the same. It is Auburn, it is the school I dreamed of going to growing up, they want me to help in the secondary, and it is just a great feeling.

"This was a big day for me and I still can't really believe it."

Things have changed on the Plains since the decision was made, but nothing changed in Stinson's heart.

"Auburn is still Auburn. The location is the same, the school is the same and going there is still my dream. Coach McGriff is still there too, and that is big for me. He is a great guy and great coach.

"I have had love for Auburn growing up, so I am still excited about this. This is big for me and may family. I hesitated a minute Sunday, but my heart is the same now as it was before."

Stinson also held offers from schools like Duke, Kentucky, Nebraska and Tennessee.