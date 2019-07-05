Irwin County (Ga.) cornerback Jamorri Colson visited Auburn in June and will return in the fall for an official visit.

Of that, he has no doubt.

“I’ll definitely take an official visit to Auburn,” Colson said. “It will probably be sometime during the school year after football is over. But I definitely want to get back to Auburn.”

Auburn offered Colson in May and since has shown major interest. The interest has come from lead recruiter/cornerbacks coach Marcus Woodson, with whom Colson quickly has developed a bond.