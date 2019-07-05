Georgia CB has Auburn in top 3, will return for official visit
Irwin County (Ga.) cornerback Jamorri Colson visited Auburn in June and will return in the fall for an official visit.
Of that, he has no doubt.
“I’ll definitely take an official visit to Auburn,” Colson said. “It will probably be sometime during the school year after football is over. But I definitely want to get back to Auburn.”
Auburn offered Colson in May and since has shown major interest. The interest has come from lead recruiter/cornerbacks coach Marcus Woodson, with whom Colson quickly has developed a bond.
“I hear from Auburn a lot,” Colson said. “Coach Woodson, we talk a lot. That’s my boy. That’s my dog. I like everything about Coach Woodson. We’ve built a good relationship. I like his personality, his hard work and dedication.”
The interest from Auburn and relationship with Woodson are two reasons Colson is high on Auburn. Colson currently lists the Tigers in his top three, along with Tennessee and South Carolina.
“I love the coaching staff at Auburn and I feel like Auburn fits me perfectly,” Colson said. “I like everything about it. I think it’s a great fit.”
Colson isn’t in a hurry to narrow his list. He plans to take official visits to Auburn, Tennessee and South Carolina before making his college choice.
“I’m going to wait,” Colson said. “I’ll take official visits to each of them and then make my decision after.”
Rivals rates Colson, who is 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, the No. 41 cornerback in the 2020 class and No. 51 overall recruit in Georgia.