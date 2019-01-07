Jammie Robinson has visited Auburn several times over the last few years.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound defensive back from Cordele, Ga., used to play for Crisp County (Ga.), which allowed him to tag along on visits with past Auburn recruiting targets such as Big Kat Bryant and Quay Walker. Robinson has visited the Plains once or twice since moving over to play Lee County (Ga.) who finished runner-up for a national championship in 2018.

Needless to say, the 4-star defensive back is fairly familiar with Auburn.

When he comes on his official visit starting Friday, the Tigers' recruiting pitch will be more about someone other than Robinson: his mother.

"It's about getting my mom up there. She hasn't been up there. I've been up there a couple times, so I pretty much know a lot about Auburn myself. It's just getting my mom up there and getting her around coaches," Robinson told AuburnSports.com. "Mostly about getting our relationship with the coaches and my mom. She's going to come up with me, so whenever we get up there, she's going to get to meet the coaches more and hang around them. We're just trying to get that home feeling."

Robinson's mother went with him on the two official visits he took in the fall.

Those trips went to Kentucky and South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have long been viewed as the favorite in Robinson's recruitment. He said that's likely because he's visited Columbia, S.C., more than the other recruiting destinations. Plus, Will Muschamp's staff has been recruiting him longer than anyone.

Robinson also conceded South Carolina and Kentucky probably have a slight advantage heading into this weekend, but Auburn shouldn't be alarmed based on the reason.

"My mom not being at Auburn, she's going to play a role in my decision," Robinson said. "But she hasn't been up there, so whenever she goes up there, it'll be more even with everyone."

From there, Robinson will likely begin his decision process between those three programs — Auburn, South Carolina and Kentucky.

If a fourth school can get in the mix, it's Tennessee.

Auburn is the last official visit Robinson has set up at this time. He said he plans to close things down to the three schools after this weekend's trip, but he'll leave the door open for Tennessee to bring him in on an official visit later in the month.

Either way, Robinson's announcement will come on National Signing Day.

"I'm close to hanging it up," Robinsons said. "After the Auburn visit, I'll be about ready to make my decision."

In the weeks leading up to the visit, Robinson has communicated most with Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and defensive backs coach Greg Brown.

Both defensive coaches have made it known they want Robinson to come in to compete for the nickel spot in Auburn's defensive backfield. That positional pitch is similar to what he's heard from South Carolina and Kentucky who Robinson both noted have senior leaders leaving following the 2018 season.

Steele and Brown have stressed an important word when recruiting Robinson, however: need.

"Me being able to go there and play early. They always tell me I'm a need," Robinson said. "They always say they need me. To go in and play early, that's the really big reason why they're always in the mix."