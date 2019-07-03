“Auburn, for sure,” Vance said. “I’ve been up there before, but I want to go back.”

Vance, from Edna Carr in New Orleans, La., plans to take other visits and knows of one school that will get an official visit.

Cornerback Jamie “Greedy” Vance committed to Arkansas in February, but hasn’t shut down his recruitment.

Vance hasn’t set a date for the visit, but is eyeing a weekend in November.



“I want to go when they play Alabama (Nov. 30),” Vance said. “I liked Auburn the first time I was there and want to see it again.”

Vance communicates regularly with Auburn cornerbacks coach Marcus Woodson. The two first met during Vance’s previous visit to Auburn. His relationship with Woodson is one reason Vance is considering a return trip to Auburn.

“I like Coach Woodson. We were talking when I was up there before and he was telling me that it’s a family spot,” Vance said. “I want to go on an official visit to see for myself. I can’t really tell from one visit.”

Vance already has taken an official visit to Arkansas. He’s also considering one to Mississippi State. Vance said Arkansas, Auburn and Mississippi State are the three schools currently involved in his recruitment.

Vance, at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, is ranked the No. 40 cornerback in the class and No. 18 overall recruit in Louisiana.