AUBURN | Jalen McLeod had himself a game at Texas A&M last year. He wants to do it again this Saturday, only better. “It’s a boost of confidence. It’s a boost of confidence,” said McLeod of playing at TAMU last season. “It gets you like, ‘OK, now make it two times.’ Can’t have it be a one-trick pony. It was one game. Gotta make it two times.”

McLeod could be a difference-maker for Auburn at Texas A&M. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

McLeod, who transferred to Auburn this summer, was a star for Appalachian State the previous three seasons. He led the Mountaineers to a 17-14 win over the Aggies totaling three tackles, two tackles-for-loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles. He played a big part in one of the more pivotal plays of the game, knocking TAMU right tackle Reuben Fatheree to the ground and strip-sacking quarterback Haynes King. The fumble was recovered by offensive lineman Layden Robinson, who tried to advance the ball but was stripped by McLeod. This time, the fumble was recovered by App State. Five plays later, the Mountaineers scored a touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead. A year later, McLeod is preparing to lead Auburn into its SEC opener at Texas A&M. “It's a little different though because it was App State against Texas A&M. Now it's a conference game, it's a rivalry, it's conference play so it's going to be a little more difficult because they're going to bring a little different energy,” said McLeod.