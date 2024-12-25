STULTZ: Rambling on a White Christmas

Did I have nothing else better to do? Probably not. Was I thrilled when I woke up on Christmas morning with six inches of snow outside? Absolutely. Do I have a point for this whole thing? You know I don't. Anyway, wherever you are and whoever you are with, enjoy this day as we dive into some ramblings.

When I was 12 or so, I constantly watched the Weather Channel the two weeks leading up to Christmas because, for some odd reason, I was determined that we would have a snowfall on Christmas Day. And by constantly, I mean I would check in every 30 minutes and be angry if they took our part of the map out of the snow area.

Alright, I fibbed with my headline as it is far from a white Christmas here in northeastern Kentucky. However, I guarantee that one person reading this is enjoying one of those magical December 25th's where a fresh powder has fallen from the sky and is making the day even better.

- As a regular viewer of The Price is Right, I am confident I would lose my cool on contestant's row if someone bid one dollar higher than mine. I'm also convinced I don't need a jukebox or many of the prizes that they give away. I would take a free trip to Europe, though.

- I flew American Airlines to get back to Kentucky for the holidays, and, to my surprise, when we landed in Charlotte, the flight attendant announced that we would be deplaning "at Gate D3, that is Delta 3." Wouldn't someone working for a competing airline want to use any other word than Delta? Or is it written in code what words they have to use?

- Sure, the AP and Coaches Polls don't matter in the grand scheme of things, but after going 11-1 against that non-conference schedule and being dominant along the way, there's no way you can look at Auburn and say they aren't the best team in the country.

- Back to The Price is Right: if I ever made it to the big wheel and Drew Carey asked if there were anyone I would like to say hello to, I would look right into the camera and say, "No."

- My nephew recently graduated from Purdue, and as a graduation gift, I bought him a nice bottle of bourbon. However, I also bought a bottle of Mad Dog 20/20 and wrapped that as a prank. When he opened it, he had no idea what it was. How far we have come that college kids don't know what MD 2020 is. What a shameful/encouraging development.

- Video of the Week: This story about Hayes and how Bruce Pearl and Chaney Johnson have continued to stay in touch is incredible. The ending when Dylan Cardwell carries Hayes into the locker room, and the kid breaks the team down? Tears.

- TikTok of the Week: Only Will Ferrell could make this skit as funny as it is.

- The addition of Eric Singleton to the wide receiver room is massive. Will he be as productive as KeAndre Lambert-Smith? Probably not. However, he adds another threat to complement Cam Coleman and Malcolm Simmons.

- There's a Lifetime movie currently on titled Christmas on the Alpaca Farm. Since it is Lifetime, I'm guessing said alpacas save a woman from a villainous man who, and huge spoiler alert, is an alpaca bounty hunter. I should really write one of these.

- Since it is the holidays, I will keep this short, but we need to do one critical thing here that I'm shocked I haven't done in the past: which SEC head football coach is what character in the classic Christmas Vacation? Let's finish this off with that.

Clark Griswold (Clark Lea) - The name already makes sense. Plus, he seems like a decent guy that might lose his crap at any minute.

Ellen Griswold (Kalen DeBoer) - Tries to woo Clark/Alabama fan base with minimal results.

Russ Griswold (Eli Drinkwitz) - Celebral and sort of nerdy. Always there to help out, though.

Audrey Griswold (Mark Stoops) - Almost always has a scowling look on their face.

Cousin Eddie (Sam Pittman) - I mean, this one is pretty easy.

Rocky (Josh Heupel) - Just fits.

Clark Griswold Sr. (Kirby Smart) - Been around the block for some time. He knows how hard it is to host a family Christmas/win a national title.

Aunt Bethany (Billy Napier) - I could just see the Florida coach sitting on the couch, crocheting and calling out every noise he hears.

Cousin Catherine (Hugh Freeze) - Would most definitely overcook a turkey.

Clark's boss (Steve Sarkisian) - Total buzzkill. Greedy. Things they are better than everyone else. Sorry, this might be more of a Texas thing, not Sark.

Art (Mike Elko) - Don't know that much about him, but seems to have some rough around the edges.

Todd (Brian Kelly) - The LSU coach would have made a great yuppie back in the 1980s.

Margo (Brent Venables) - "Why is the carpet all wet, Todd?"

Bill (Shane Beamer) - Clark's coworker seems to have things more in control than Clark does.

Mary (the SEC) - Couldn't be any hooter, hotter than it is

Uncle Lewis (Lane Kiffin) - Complains about everything? Check. Doesn't hold back his feelings? Check. Has no empathy when he burns down a tree? Oh, this has Kiffin all over it.