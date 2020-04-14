A long week of waiting for Auburn fans is being shortened by one day. Five-star combo guard Jalen Green will decide between Auburn, Memphis or a professional route Thursday instead of Friday, he said on his Instagram story. It's expected he'll still make a decision at 3 p.m. CT, as previously announced.

On his Instagram story Monday, Green posed a poll asking when he should commit. Thursday garnered the most votes. Green's coach last season at Prolific Prep, Joey Fuca, said Monday that he expected Green to commit Friday and not Thursday. Ranked as the No. 2 player in the 2020 class, Green originally planned a commitment a few months ago on Christmas before pushing back to the spring.

Jalen Green is the No. 2 player in the 2020 class. (https://rivals.com)

With a commitment from Green, Auburn's 2020 class would become a top-5 group after already moving from No. 22 to No. 11 with the commitment of 4-star power forward JT Thor on Easter.

Green will become the highest-rated commit in Auburn history if he chooses Bruce Pearl's program. Five-star point guard signee Sharife Cooper currently holds that title. Additionally, Auburn is in the running for 5-star forward Greg Brown, who is set to decide between the Tigers, Memphis, Michigan, Kentucky and Texas on April 24.

JALEN GREEN FUTURECAST