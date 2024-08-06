Jackson: Thorne 'flourishing' in fall camp
If there is anyone on the Auburn football roster who knows Payton Thorne, it is Sam Jackson V. The two grew up playing football together at Naperville Central HS outside Chicago and have now been reunited as members of the Tigers.
So when Jackson speaks on what he sees from the Auburn quarterback this fall, you should listen.
"It's amazing, honestly. We were just talking about it the other day, and we never thought that we would be in this position," Jackson said. "But, as far as Payton, he reminds me of Peyton Manning. He has that down pat, like the cerebral part of the game. I played quarterback. I don't have as much experience as Payton did playing quarterback, so he has more knowledge than I have."
Thorne had an up-and-down 2023 in his first season at Auburn, completing 61.1 percent of his passes for 1,755 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. It was a disappointment considering the stats he put up at Michigan State before coming to the Plains, but there were excuses, including a lack of chemistry among the offensive coaching staff and a lack of talent at wide receiver.
Those problems have been resolved coming into the 2024 season with a total redo of the wide receiver room and Hugh Freeze hiring trustworthy offensive coordinator Derrick Nix. Thorne also has had a full spring and summer to get more familiar with the system and his teammates, something he missed last year.
Jackson knows how much that will help the QB this fall.
"It has been a big deal for sure," the receiver said. "Last year, you saw Payton, and it wasn't Payton. You go back to 2021, and that's how Payton is playing now. I think the main thing was the receiver room. We didn't have a lot of juice in the room. Now, we've got those guys, and you see Payton kind of flourishing. You need guys around you."
Making the switch to receiver after playing quarterback in college and being familiar with Thorne has helped Jackson's transition and puts him on a level that very few players can reach.
"Even when I'm off the field I know where Payton is about to go with the ball, just the coverage and the leverage the defense has on us," he said. "Knowing Payton, it definitely helps for sure."
As you would guess, the two are now roommates after spending several years apart, with Thorne attending Michigan State and Jackson attending Cal. It renews a tradition that started back during those days in the Chicago suburbs on Friday nights.
"Best roommate I ever had, to be honest," Jackson said. "In high school, I always used to dream about staying with Payton. Because after every single game on Friday night, I would go stay with Payton. Every Friday night, never miss a Friday night. But now I stay with him every day, and it never gets boring with us in there. We always have these super deep talks, we go to the stadium, stay up until —obviously not during fall camp — but stay up til 3 or 4 a.m. just talking about living the dream."