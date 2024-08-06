If there is anyone on the Auburn football roster who knows Payton Thorne, it is Sam Jackson V. The two grew up playing football together at Naperville Central HS outside Chicago and have now been reunited as members of the Tigers. So when Jackson speaks on what he sees from the Auburn quarterback this fall, you should listen. "It's amazing, honestly. We were just talking about it the other day, and we never thought that we would be in this position," Jackson said. "But, as far as Payton, he reminds me of Peyton Manning. He has that down pat, like the cerebral part of the game. I played quarterback. I don't have as much experience as Payton did playing quarterback, so he has more knowledge than I have."

Thorne had an up-and-down 2023 in his first season at Auburn, completing 61.1 percent of his passes for 1,755 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. It was a disappointment considering the stats he put up at Michigan State before coming to the Plains, but there were excuses, including a lack of chemistry among the offensive coaching staff and a lack of talent at wide receiver. Those problems have been resolved coming into the 2024 season with a total redo of the wide receiver room and Hugh Freeze hiring trustworthy offensive coordinator Derrick Nix. Thorne also has had a full spring and summer to get more familiar with the system and his teammates, something he missed last year. Jackson knows how much that will help the QB this fall. "It has been a big deal for sure," the receiver said. "Last year, you saw Payton, and it wasn't Payton. You go back to 2021, and that's how Payton is playing now. I think the main thing was the receiver room. We didn't have a lot of juice in the room. Now, we've got those guys, and you see Payton kind of flourishing. You need guys around you."