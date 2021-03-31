AuburnSports - Jackson making improvements

“It's been good,” said Bryan Harsin on the play of Jackson this spring. “I think there's a continuation of development on techniques. Right? Different looks that you see. That will continue. I think that goes for everybody on our team. But no different for him.

One of those linemen hoping to take a step forward in 2021 is Alec Jackson, who started eight games at left tackle last season.

AUBURN | Even with eight players returning with starting experience, there’s still a long way to go in the development of Auburn’s offensive line.

“He understands what we are doing. I think he prepares himself well, and he practices every day, I believe, intentionally to get better.”

Jackson, who is listed as 6-foot-5 and 323 pounds on the spring roster, started his AU career as a defensive linemen and moved to offensive line following his first two college seasons.

He backed up Prince Tega Wanogho in 2019 before winning the starting position a year ago.

“Alec, you know, in the beginning we all kind of struggled last year,” said Brodarious Hamm, who was a first-time starter at right tackle last fall. “But Alec, as the season went on last year, I definitely saw him get better. He's one of the experienced guys. He's only getting better, and so is the group.”

As one of the Tigers’ top edge rushers, Derick Hall has been going up against Jackson in practice for the past three years. Like Hamm, he’s seen improvement from Jackson this spring.

“I go against him every day,” said Hall. “He’s definitely made improvements in his technique, how he sets. It’s a lot harder to read the way he sets, a lot harder to read to read run/pass with him now.

“So I think coach Will Friend is doing a great job with those guys and getting them along and trying to teach them technique and better tendencies than what they’ve shown before and getting them ready to run fast.”

After taking this week off, Auburn will resume spring practice Monday. The A-Day game is scheduled for April 17 at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.