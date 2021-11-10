Jabari with ‘a taste of everything’ in debut

AUBURN | Jabari Smith has carried himself like a veteran since arriving in Auburn this summer.

He carried that over to his first college game Tuesday night. The true freshman scored eight points, making 2 of 3 3-pointers as the Tigers opened the season with a 77-54 win over Morehead State.

“Jabari’s an unbelievably talented player,” said center Walker Kessler. “I mean — phew — so talented. He’s going to do great and I have no doubt about that. He had no turnovers, which for a freshman, that’s elite. He’s going to do great and he played great.”