AuburnSports - Jabari Smith named McDonald's All-American

The Georgia native is the highest-rated signee in Auburn basketball history and ranked No. 5 in Rivals rankings.

“Just a great kid,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said of Smith back when he signed in November. “A hard worker, a self-made player, a complete culture fit. His dad, Jabari Sr., was a great player at LSU. I think the fact that our dads and our coaches are from Atlanta and aren't so terribly far away. This is a family program. My son is on our staff. Wes' son plays for him. You guys know, famously, that Jared Harper's dad Pat — or Bryce Brown's dad Ced — were in our gym, rebounding for their sons. I think you put that all together, that gives us an opportunity to sign a five-star player, the highest-ranked player in the history of Auburn basketball.”

During his junior season at Sandy Creek High School, the 6-foot-9 power forward averaged 24.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.8 blocks per game. Smith shot 50% from the floor and 38% from downtown.

Through 20 games in his senior season, Smith is averaging 23.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.8 blocks per game. He’s shooting 54% from the floor and 41% from deep.

Before Cooper in 2020 and Smith in 2021, Auburn had just two McDonald’s All-Americans in program history. Frank Ford in 1983 and Korvotney Barber in 2005.

Fellow Auburn signee Trey Alexander was a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American Game. Alexander is the No. 70 player in the Rivals 2021 rankings.

While there are official rosters, due to COVID-19 there will not be an actual All-American Game played.