AuburnSports - Ja'Varrius Johnson impressing early in spring practice

In 2020, Johnson continued to deal with some injuries, along with guys like Eli Stove, Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz ahead of him on the depth chart.

While most expected a combination of Shedrick Jackson, Elijah Canion, Ze’Vian Capers and Kobe Hudson to lead the receivers based off previous performances, Bryan Harsin plans to totally evaluate everyone before starting to create a depth chart.

“I mean, right now, it's everybody's getting reps, everybody is getting an opportunity, and at some point, we'll start to back off and give other guys more reps,” Harsin said. “You see it. But early on, yeah, everybody gets a chance. Everybody gets an opportunity to get four reps… If you want more reps, make the reps count. You might move up a group. You might move up into a starting group. And eventually, the starting group gets more reps than the backup group does, than the third group does.”

One of the players to take advantage of that so far has been Johnson.

While Hudson, Canion and Malcolm Johnson Jr. took most of the first team snaps during Saturday’s open practice, Johnson was on the field during some of the first team reps.

Listed at 5-foot-10, 159 pounds, Johnson projects as a speedy slot receiver.

Johnson was plenty productive at Hewitt-Trussville High, totaling 87 receptions for 1,683 yards and 15 touchdowns during his senior season.

That production has been on display enough early in practice to lead offensive coordinator Mike Bobo to single him out as someone who’s been productive early in practice.

“[Ja'Varrius] Johnson, No. 6, has impressed the first couple days with his ability to come off the ball, and he's made some big plays in practice two and practice three,” Bobo said.

With Capers and Jackson both limited during spring practice, Johnson has an opportunity to cement himself near the top of the depth chart.

“I’ve been pleased with him,” Bobo said. “Day 1, I don’t know if he got as many reps in Practice 1. Maybe that was some formations or personnel groups were in. But Day 2 and 3, he showed up. The bottom line is that you get out there, you notice guys on tape – are they coming off the ball, creating space-making plays? He has made plays for two days. His ability to get off the ball with speed and urgency has put pressure on the defense.

“I think we got to get all these receivers exploding off that football and creating stress on the defense, whether we’re running a 6-yard rout or a 9 route, which is a go ball or takeoff. He’s looked the same every time. When we’re run blocking, you got to explode off the ball, and he’s been doing that the last couple of practices and has been our playmaker of the day the last two practices because of his ability to do that.”