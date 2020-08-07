AuburnSports - McCormick signs with pro team in Ukraine

Former Tiger J'Von McCormick signed this week with BC Odessa, a pro basketball club in Ukraine, according to the franchise's Instagram page.

Odessa was the runner up for the 2018-19 Ukrainian Cup and has won four USBL titles since the team's inception in 1992.

Among the franchise's former players is Jamison Brewer, another former Auburn point guard who played on the Plains from 1999-2001 under coach Cliff Ellis.

A late addition to Pearl's 2018 class as a JUCO transfer from New Orleans, McCormick served as Jared Harper's backup during Auburn's run to the Final Four. He elevated his play in the postseason, dropping 16 points and two steals in a Round of 64 win over New Mexico State, and 10 points, two assists and two steals in a Sweet Sixteen victory over North Carolina.

Pearl said in the following offseason McCormick had earned his trust as the team's next floor general: "It's his team now."

The Katy, Texas, native was one of the better facilitators in the SEC this past season, averaging 4.5 assists to go with 11.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

McCormick set the program's single-game assist clip last November against Cal State Northridge with 16 dimes in only 21 minutes played.

In other notable performances as a starter, McCormick scored a career-high 28 points in the team's SEC opener win over Miss State last year, had 10 points in the second half of a comeback win over Arkansas (after ripping his jersey and having to don a replacement) and hit a game-winning floater with one-tenth of a second remaining in a home thriller against LSU.

Next season, Pearl will replace McCormick at the starting point guard slot with 5-star Sharife Cooper, the highest-rated signee in program history. Tyrell Jones, a 4-star in the 2019 class, is expected to be his backup.