Hart picks AU

LOACHAPOKA — Jacorious "JC" Hart is staying close to home. The Loachapoka, Ala., standout committed to Auburn Friday, becoming the seventh member of the Tigers' 2023 recruiting class. "I want to thank my parents and family. They've been my biggest supporters on and off the field," said Hart during a press conference at LHS. "With that being sad, for the next three or four years I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Auburn University."

Auburn beat out Mississippi State, UCF and Vanderbilt to land the 3-star athlete, who the Tigers recruited as a cornerback. Hart turned heads at Auburn's elite camp back on June 10, running a 4.37 40-yard dash and winning upperclassman MVP honors. Off the field, he's an exceptional student, which helped him earn offers from Ivy League schools such as Yale, Dartmouth and Penn. He's the first Auburn commit from Loachapoka since Montavis Pitts, who played cornerback for the Tigers from 2002-2005.