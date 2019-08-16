AUBURN | There’s never really been any question about who would start on Auburn’s offensive line this fall: the same five as last season.

But Auburn offensive line coach J.B. Grimes has put a lot of focus on building depth during fall camp and has identified two backups that have earned his full confidence.



“I feel really good about Bailey Sharp as a swing tackle,” Grimes said. “I feel really good about Nick Brahms as a center that can go into the game. Right now, we just really need a guard to step up because today, my next guard would probably be Kaleb Kim if you’re going to put in the guy that you trust.”



Kim is Auburn’s starting center and one of five returning starters on the Tigers o-line, which are all fifth-year seniors. Sharp is also a fifth-year senior giving the Tigers a ton of experience.



Grimes saw those guys struggle early before stepping up their play at the end of last fall and make another jump in the blowout win over Purdue in the Music City Bowl.



“That wasn’t an SEC opponent, I get that, but we played well and we’ve played well cohesively as a unit during this fall camp,” Grimes said. “It’s so refreshing to be able to go into a room and when you say something, everybody in that room — especially those five starters — they understand exactly what you’re saying.



“Right now, especially with those five guys, we can fix things. We can fix things very quickly because they’ve got that experience working with each other.”



Grimes has a lot of praise for Kim, who helped turn the offensive line’s fortunes around last fall when he returned from an injury for the Texas A&M game.



“There is no doubt that this is Kaleb Kim’s offensive line,” Grimes said. “He’s really done a great job. Last year we went through some rocky times early in the season, but I look back and Kaleb wasn’t healthy, he just wasn’t. We had to put him out there and then we sat him down. To be honest with you, I think that was probably the best thing for him from a physical standpoint. Then he came back and the last five games he really directed our offensive line well.”



Grimes also singled out left guard Marquel Harrell for his leadership qualities, but it’s left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho who may be best positioned for a breakout season.



“I think he’s about to have a great year, I really do,” Grimes said. “If we can stay healthy with that starting five right now, we’ve got a chance to be pretty good.”

