AUBURN | Izavion Miller is technically still committed to Ole Miss, but he’ll be signing with Auburn or Mississippi State Wednesday. The standout offensive tackle from Southwest Mississippi Community College officially visited both SEC West schools on back-to-back weekends. “It’s either going to be Auburn or State,” said Miller. “They’re really similar. I like the atmosphere of both of them. I like the teammates and all that.

Miller is a top Auburn target at right tackle. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

"So I have to take it all into account, but when it comes down to it, Coach (Jake) Thornton, I just got a real close relationship with him. So I don’t know yet.” Thornton was a big reason Miller committed to Ole Miss back in August. He accepted the offensive line position at Auburn under new head coach Hugh Freeze 10 days ago and is in the process of trying to rebuild a depleted unit. Thornton is recruiting the 6-foot-5 and 318-pound Miller as a right tackle. “Well, zero tackles on the depth chart. Like none. I can come in, compete and start right away,” said Miller.