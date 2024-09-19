AUBURN | Arkansas had one of the worst offenses in the SEC a year ago. Through three games this season, it’s been completely transformed under new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. The Razorbacks rank in the top five in the conference in rushing yards (259.0), total yards (587.3) and points (46.0) per game.

Crawford pressures New Mexico QB Devon Dampier. (Jake Crandall/USA Today images)

“We know they’re gonna come in and try to run the ball, and that's a challenge to our defensive line directly,” said defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes. “That's what we're trying to face, and we're going to definitely go in with that attitude.” In wins over UAPB and UAB and a double-overtime loss at Oklahoma State, quarterback Taylen Green has completed 56.4 percent of his passes for 806 yards and three touchdowns. The Boise State transfer has also rushed for 245 yards and four touchdowns on 41 carries. Running back Ja’Quinden Jackson, a Utah transfer, leads the SEC averaging 132.3 yards per game and has six rushing touchdowns. “This quarterback is another one that's going to run around and make a lot of plays,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “They've got a really good offensive scheme that makes you prepare for a lot of different things. And experienced coaches that have done this a long time. “The O-line is probably the most improved unit that I've seen this year with the guys they've brought in from the portal. They're really, really improved in the offensive line.”

