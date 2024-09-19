PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
It’s ‘kill or be killed’ against physical Hawgs

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Arkansas had one of the worst offenses in the SEC a year ago.

Through three games this season, it’s been completely transformed under new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

The Razorbacks rank in the top five in the conference in rushing yards (259.0), total yards (587.3) and points (46.0) per game.

Crawford pressures New Mexico QB Devon Dampier.
Crawford pressures New Mexico QB Devon Dampier. (Jake Crandall/USA Today images)
“We know they’re gonna come in and try to run the ball, and that's a challenge to our defensive line directly,” said defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes. “That's what we're trying to face, and we're going to definitely go in with that attitude.”

In wins over UAPB and UAB and a double-overtime loss at Oklahoma State, quarterback Taylen Green has completed 56.4 percent of his passes for 806 yards and three touchdowns. The Boise State transfer has also rushed for 245 yards and four touchdowns on 41 carries.

Running back Ja’Quinden Jackson, a Utah transfer, leads the SEC averaging 132.3 yards per game and has six rushing touchdowns.

“This quarterback is another one that's going to run around and make a lot of plays,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “They've got a really good offensive scheme that makes you prepare for a lot of different things. And experienced coaches that have done this a long time.

“The O-line is probably the most improved unit that I've seen this year with the guys they've brought in from the portal. They're really, really improved in the offensive line.”

Auburn struggled to contain New Mexico’s athletic quarterback, Devon Dampier, last week, failing to record a sack. Jackson could provide similar issues this week while the Arkansas offense enjoys lining up with a couple of tight ends and running right at defenses.

“So I feel like as a former Sunbelt player coming to the SEC, with a big role and facing my first SEC opponent, I feel like it's kill or be killed,” said Buck linebacker Keyron Crawford, an Arkansas State transfer. “Either we're going to lay down or step up to challenge. And I feel like we will.”

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

